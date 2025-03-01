Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,271.44 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,291.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530 shares of company stock worth $2,024,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

