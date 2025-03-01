Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 8,530.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,595,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,819,000 after buying an additional 1,576,695 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,648,000 after buying an additional 571,682 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nucor by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after acquiring an additional 358,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,117,000 after acquiring an additional 326,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

NUE stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average is $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

