Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.94 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

