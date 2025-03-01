Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,779.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,223.52. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PFS opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

