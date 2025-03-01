Ieq Capital LLC Has $236,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 293,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000.

BATS:BBEU opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

