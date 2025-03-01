Ieq Capital LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $461.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.78 and a 200-day moving average of $461.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.