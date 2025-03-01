Ieq Capital LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.75, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,850.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.