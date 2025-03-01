Ieq Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Resources Connection by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 157,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

About Resources Connection

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is -30.11%.

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.