Ieq Capital LLC Invests $291,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 519.3% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 61,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,624 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.37. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

