Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Kirby by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 12,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

KEX stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

