Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,162 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

