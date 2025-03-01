Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CFR opened at $136.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.