Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryann Bruce sold 4,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $148,689.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,632.63. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 1,327 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $45,502.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,196,440.74. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,730 shares of company stock worth $811,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.92. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

