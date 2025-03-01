Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,471 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

