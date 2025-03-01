Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $68.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.