Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $6,342,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,730 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $84.61 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Sidoti lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

