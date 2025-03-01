Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 384,374 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,350,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $6,841,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

