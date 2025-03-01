Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,525 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWW opened at $14.80 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

