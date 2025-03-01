Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,866 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Griffon by 74.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 202,685 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $12,842,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 21.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after buying an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Griffon by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $415,564.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,316.28. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

