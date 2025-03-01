Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 63.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,430.68 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $493.40 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,169.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

