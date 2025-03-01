Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

