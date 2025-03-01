Ieq Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after buying an additional 395,481 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,665,000 after acquiring an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 909.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after acquiring an additional 189,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $19,143,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.09.

NYSE TRI opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

