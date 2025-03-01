Ieq Capital LLC Sells 725 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $87.29 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

