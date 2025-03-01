Ieq Capital LLC Sells 8,231 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 106,685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,500,680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,952,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,453,000 after buying an additional 105,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 699,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17,270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,776,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,223 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.91%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

