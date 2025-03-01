Ieq Capital LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $52.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

