Ieq Capital LLC Takes $248,000 Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 301.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $62.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Capmk raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 13,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,912.28. This trade represents a 11.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott V. Totman bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.59 per share, with a total value of $144,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,029.28. This trade represents a 25.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

