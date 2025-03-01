Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.