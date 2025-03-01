Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8,078.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 512,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SAFT opened at $76.14 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

