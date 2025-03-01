Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 364,837 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 531,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 257,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,036,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,014,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,973,099.10. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,894.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,632.10. This trade represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,202 shares of company stock worth $7,855,957 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

