Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $20,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.55.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $211.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.