Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $147.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.08. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.70 and a 52 week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

