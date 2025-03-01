IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IN8bio were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

IN8bio Stock Performance

IN8bio Company Profile

NASDAQ INAB opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. IN8bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

