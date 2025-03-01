Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 885.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $185.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

