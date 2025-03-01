InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $29.66 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 164.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2263 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

