iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

