iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IYE opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.