Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $658,959.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,162.46. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

