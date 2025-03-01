Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. This trade represents a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.