LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,792,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 395,798 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 382,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 371,028 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,673,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,869,000 after purchasing an additional 334,029 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,802.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 313,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 297,386 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

