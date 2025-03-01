Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $5.90 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

