Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 84,923 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

