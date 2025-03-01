National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:BMO Q3 Earnings

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.31.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$148.76 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$109.02 and a 12-month high of C$151.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.15.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.