National Bank Financial Forecasts Stronger Earnings for EQB

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.91. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.80.

EQB Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$101.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.91. EQB has a 52 week low of C$78.24 and a 52 week high of C$114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.