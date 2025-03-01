nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in nCino were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $70,256,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in nCino by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,349 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP grew its position in nCino by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,271 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in nCino by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,341,000 after purchasing an additional 828,124 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 800,317 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -184.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $16,771,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,063,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,605,415.09. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,270,085 shares of company stock valued at $225,838,863 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

