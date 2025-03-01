New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 23,815 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $373.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

