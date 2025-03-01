New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,000 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FHB opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

