New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,947 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 583,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 590,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Neogen by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.23. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

