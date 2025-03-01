Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Shares of NTNX opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

