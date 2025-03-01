Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform Rating

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

