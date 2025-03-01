Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXLC. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

